Cougars happy to get back to work

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookstone head football coach Blair Harrison is happy to get his guys back.
"I'm just glad that we're here,” Harrison said. “We weren't thinking we were going to be back this soon so we're happy with that."
They’re one of the few schools in Muscogee County that can practice right now. Brookstone missed spring practice, but it didn’t affect them as much as other schools as the Cougars getting ready for the 2020 season.
"We haven't had spring practice here the last three years,” said Harrison.”We weren't going to have a spring anyway."
Even though they missed some time, Harrison said the Cougars are in a good position since most of their kids know the system.
"We've been running the same stuff that we've been running for years here and I feel like we could run a play and execute it."
Now they're just trying to get the next group ready for the season.
"We're always working behind the scenes trying to build the leaders that are coming,” Harrison said. “In my opinion we're a week behind, but we're okay."
Overall, Coach Harrison likes where they are as they're moving forward.
“Business as usual. We’re a mental football team, and we’ve been mentally preparing for the last few months and I like where we are as a program.”
