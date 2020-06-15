Crawford Market Days ready to return to east Alabama

Crawford Market Days (Source: Crawford Market Days Facebook)
By Alex Jones | June 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 12:30 PM

CRAWFORD, Ala. (WTVM) - The east Alabama community of Crawford is ready to see a return to Crawford Market Days and it looks like they won’t have to wait much longer.

Crawford Market Days organizers say the fan-favorite event will be back in their community on Saturday, June 20.

Vendors can begin setting their booths up at 7:00 a.m. There is no fee for vendors to come and participate in the event, unless their booth requires power.

Organizers say they will be encouraging a six foot social distancing and encouraging, but not requiring attendees to wear masks to help keep everyone healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crawford Market Days will be held at the Crawford Walking Trail between Dollar General and the field beside the Restored General Store from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

