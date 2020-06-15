East Ala. counties see increase in COVID-19 cases

(WTVM) - Two East Alabama communities are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. But the number of patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) - Lanier remains relatively flat, according to a report from EAMC.
In Chambers County, there are over 460 confirmed cases and 26 confirmed deaths. Calls to the county’s 528-SICK hotline number have also increased in the past week and testing volumes are moderately on the rise.
There are currently 710 confirmed cases in Lee County with 35 confirmed deaths.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.