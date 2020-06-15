Georgia and Alabama’s 2020 census response rate lower than national average

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2020 Georgia and Alabama response rate has been low.
It’s halfway through 2020 which means it’s halfway through the time frame to fill out the census. In December, the Census Bureau must deliver its counts to the president and Congress. Currently, both Georgia and Alabama have response rates lower than the national average.
In Muscogee County, only 54.3 percent of people have responded. In Lee County, Alabama, 57.7 percent have responded.
"So, those numbers are used for your representation in Congress, but also how much federal funding will come to your community,” said U.S. Census Representative Gloria Strode. “As we say, the numbers determine the money, but the money will follow the numbers and not the need."
The census takes only a few minutes to complete and can be done online.
