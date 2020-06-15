GUEST SEGMENT: BBB warns of increase in puppy scams amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the COVID-19 pandemic and with children at home, some families are considering buying a dog. But this could mean running into suspicious websites and fraudulent operations.
Michele Mason, vice president of the local Better Business Bureau, discusses the increase in puppy scams and how to avoid being a victim.
As people are abiding by social distancing guidelines, they are looking for puppies online. Mason details the issues some people are experiencing with this method. She also explains what the fraudulent sites and pitches look and sound like, and the best way to avoid these scams.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.