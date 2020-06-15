Mentor network, local business support coming to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - As businesses try to open up and recover after being shutdown during the pandemic, a new branch of the non-profit, SCORE, is coming to East Alabama to help them get back on their feet.
Officials said these new resources can help businesses old and new see more success in the future.
“SCORE is a non-profit that’s existed for over 50 years and it’s nationally based. ’It is a resource for startups and small businesses,” said Caitlin Myers, the City of Auburn’s Entrepreneurial & Technology Programs manager.
According to Myers, this resource gives business owners access to the largest network of mentors in the country, with all types of experts that entrepreneurs and owners can talk to about problems they’re facing, business decisions, and more.
“It’s especially important in this time after COVID,” Myers said. “We have a lot of small businesses that need to get on their feet.”
Myers said there are also extra resources available through the program like workshops and education, helping local businesses thrive and getting them connected to funding and business strategies for no charge. This is all through relationships fostered within SCORE.
“Our goal is to create a healthy and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that has mentorship to support it,” Myers said.
Auburn’s branch leader for SCORE, Geoff Slater, said they’re looking for mentors in the area like attorneys, business executives, professors, and more to help these businesses. If you’re interested in volunteering as a mentor, visit auburnalabama.org/startups or call 334-501-7377.
