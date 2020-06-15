Muscogee County reporting 1,000+ cases of COVID-19

Muscogee County reporting 1,000+ cases of COVID-19
Georgia Coronavirus Update
By Alex Jones | June 15, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 11:06 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County has reached a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic as more than 1,000 people have been infected by the virus.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,006 confirmed positive cases of the virus and 26 deaths in Muscogee County alone.

Just last Friday, the Columbus Health Department reported 955 cases in the county and a total of 25 deaths.

The Ga. DPH is reporting a total of 57,681 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state and 2,451 deaths. They have not reported the number of patients who have recovered from the virus.

Below are the current numbers of cases and deaths in the Chattahoochee Valley as of 11:00 a.m. on June 15.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths
Dougherty 1,837 150
Muscogee 1,006 26
Troup 759 23
Sumter 508 50
Lee 372 22
Upson 295 40
Worth 256 21
Chattahoochee 251 0
Terrell 218 26
Harris 201 6
Dooly 196 12
Randolph 190 21
Meriwether 125 3
Marion 62 2
Stewart 62 1
Clay 52 2
Talbot 46 2
Taylor 26 2
Schley 18 1
Quitman 14 1
Webster 14 1

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.