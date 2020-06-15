Muscogee County reporting 1,000+ cases of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County has reached a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic as more than 1,000 people have been infected by the virus.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,006 confirmed positive cases of the virus and 26 deaths in Muscogee County alone.
Just last Friday, the Columbus Health Department reported 955 cases in the county and a total of 25 deaths.
The Ga. DPH is reporting a total of 57,681 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state and 2,451 deaths. They have not reported the number of patients who have recovered from the virus.
Below are the current numbers of cases and deaths in the Chattahoochee Valley as of 11:00 a.m. on June 15.
