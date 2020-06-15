Not as Hot for the Start of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An upper-level area of low pressure drifting toward the southern Appalachians will have an influence on our weather this week, helping to keep our temperatures slightly below average for the middle of June. Highs may only manage to top out in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday with mornings pleasantly cool in the low to mid 60s. The humidity won’t be too unbearable either as drier air settles into the Chattahoochee Valley.
Apart from some showers and storms in the mix firing up this afternoon and evening, rain chances look fairly low this week. A few isolated storms that develop today could bring a low-end severe risk with small hail and gusty winds possible. Otherwise, just isolated coverage in the forecast through Friday.
By the end of the week, the upper-level low finally moves out and the summer heat and humidity build back in. Expect low 90s again by Friday and over Father’s Day weekend, and mornings turning milder again. A front headed our way by NEXT week could bring another chance of storms after the weekend. We’ll keep you posted!
