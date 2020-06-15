Not as Hot for the Start of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An upper-level area of low pressure drifting toward the southern Appalachians will have an influence on our weather this week, helping to keep our temperatures slightly below average for the middle of June. Highs may only manage to top out in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday with mornings pleasantly cool in the low to mid 60s. The humidity won’t be too unbearable either as drier air settles into the Chattahoochee Valley.