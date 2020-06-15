29 pounds of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Troup Co.; 3 suspects arrested

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop in Troup County over the weekend led to three drug-related arrests.
Roberto Pacheco-Diaz, Jose Zarata, and Ramiro Rojas-Zarquin are charged with trafficking cocaine.
The traffic stop happened shortly before 2 a.m. June 13 on Interstate 85 northbound near mile marker 12. The vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop, the responding lieutenant observed behavior consistent with criminal activity and obtained consent to search the vehicle.
During the search, an aftermarket hidden compartment was located that contained 29 pounds of cocaine.
The three suspects are being held in the Troup County Jail with no bond.
