River Dragons sign former FPHL Most Valuable Player

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons signed former FPHL Most Valuable Player Josh Pietrantonio, the team announced on Monday.
Pietrantonio earned MVP honors in 2019 when he helped lead the Carolina Thunderbirds to the FPHL championship, earning his second straight nod as the league’s Forward of the Year.
In his two seasons with Carolina, Pietrantonio racked up 49 goals and 100 assists in 109 games, which includes playoff games.
He spent last season in the SPHL, playing for Birmingham, Macon, and Knoxville.
