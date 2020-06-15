Watson, Horne sign free-agent deals with MLB teams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two college baseball players with local ties have signed with major league baseball teams as undrafted free agents, it was announced on Monday.
Auburn righthander Ryan Watson, who played for Auburn High as well, came to terms with the Baltimore Orioles. Watson got off to a great start in his senior season with the Tigers, giving up just one run and four hits in seven and a third innings of work, striking out seven and walking just one batter in his five appearances in 2020. He held opposing hitters to a .160 average.
Meanwhile, Columbus State first baseman Bryson Horne signed with the Atlanta Braves. Horne made an immediate impact with the Cougars after transferring from Georgia Perimeter. He hit .425 with six doubles, six homers, and 28 RBI in 21 games, a huge reason why the Cougars went 18-3 this past season. He was twice named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week and was in the top four in eight different offensive categories when the season was called.
