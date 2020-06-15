Watson, Horne sign free-agent deals with MLB teams

Meanwhile, Columbus State first baseman Bryson Horne signed with the Atlanta Braves. Horne made an immediate impact with the Cougars after transferring from Georgia Perimeter. He hit .425 with six doubles, six homers, and 28 RBI in 21 games, a huge reason why the Cougars went 18-3 this past season. He was twice named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week and was in the top four in eight different offensive categories when the season was called.