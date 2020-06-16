Bradley Center in Columbus undergoes multi-million dollar remodel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ The Bradley Center has just completed a major interior renovation that cost nearly $4.5 million.
The renovation focused on creating a therapeutic patient care environment while also furthering the safety and security of the facility.
Each of the four units, adult care, pediatric care, geriatric care indigent care, have received brand new, state of the art of behavioral health equipment. The pediatric unit was also renovated to allow for the use of 20 patient beds.
“This is truly an exciting time for The Bradley Center, the community and the entire Chattahoochee Valley we serve. The renovation of our adolescent and adult units demonstrates our commitment to investing in the hospital to enhance services and meet the needs of our growing community for generations to come,” said Melody Trimble, CEO of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare.
“While one in five Americans experiences mental illness at some point over their lifespan, everyone faces challenges that impact their mental health. We are seeing these challenges in our community now more than ever and are very grateful for the trust that our community has placed in us to provide them with this specialized care," said Brittany Luther-Jones, executive director of The Bradley Center.
The renovation cost a total of $4,460,000.
The 84-bed facility has been providing care to the Chattahoochee Valley for more than 60 years.
