Columbus City Council talks new health dept., public transportation, and safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In a specially called Columbus City Council meeting Tuesday, leaders discussed the new location of the Columbus Health Department and where renovations stand on the progress of updating the old Virginia College building on Veterans Parkway.
In a very quick turnaround, people can start heading to the new health department building July 1.
Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge presented pictures of what many of the clinical services provided by the Columbus Health Department will now look like, including immunizations, WIC, and vital records. Some services will still be offered at the old Comer Avenue location.
One concern from the very beginning is how will people get to and from both locations, which are located approximately four miles apart. METRA director Rosa Evans said a free shuttle will be available.
“Now, reservations are made Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trips are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. with the last trip at 4:30 p.m. returning from the new health department," Evans said.
This is a demand respond service, so reservations are required. You can schedule those 24 hours in advance.
Evans said for the first few weeks they will allow people onto the free shuttle without reservations if there is room, but they will also make sure to explain the policy so that people know moving forward.
There may also be some changes to the way METRA operates over the next year. A new proposal could mean a reduction in services.
Currently, METRA is seeing only half of their normal bus riders because of COVID-19. So, they’re already operating on a different schedule than they normally would.
But even before the pandemic, a consultant was looking at the data to determine if any routes needed to be eliminated. They’re proposing to trim services at the end of the day where ridership levels are so low it’s not worth having the buses out.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley and Evans emphasized the changes are not due to a lack of funding, but a lack of ridership.
“That data showed us that after a certain time at night, the ridership decreased drastically. So, we proposed to council today to reduce the trips in the evening, late evening, making the last lineup of buses around 7, 8, 8:30, depending on the route," Evans said.
If council approves these changes, they will not take place until 2021.
Another item on the Columbus City Council agenda touched on safety at the Columbus Government Center.
Officials said an extra $480,000 is needed to make necessary upgrades to fire safety, including a new fire alarm, new fire suppression system, and new exit corridors on the plaza level.
Originally, council approved $2.8 million to be used toward the project with the funds coming from the other local option sales tax (OLOST). Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said they cannot ignore the problem.
“It might seem counter intuitive that you would put money into a building that you anticipate vacating within four or five years, but if it means keeping the citizens safe and it means keeping our employees safe, it’s something we’ve got to do," Henderson said.
Officials said it would take about a year to do the fire safety renovations. With the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) initiative being pushed back a year, Henderson said it only makes sense to do what’s necessary to keep people safe.
