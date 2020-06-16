Columbus teacher appearing on ‘Ellen’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single mother and second grade teacher at Dorothy Height Elementary School in Columbus is appearing on ‘Ellen.’
Jordan Waller is being surprised by host Ellen DeGeneres via video chat in the episode set to air this afternoon.
Waller has spent most of her three months since schools were closed due to the pandemic by connecting with her students at the Title I school virtually. She and her students have been playing games and Waller has even been hand delivering awards to her students to show how much she cares.
Ellen is even giving Waller a chance to win $25,000 from Box Tops for Education by playing a game called “Cash At Your Computer.”
‘Ellen’ airs on WTVM at 3p/2c.
Watch a sneak peek at the segment below.
