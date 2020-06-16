CWW report shows excellent water quality in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Water quality in Columbus is excellent, according to a new report by the Columbus Water Works.
The water quality data is from 2019 and points out that the source is still the Chattahoochee River. Columbus Water Works officials said they do more than 110,000 tests per year on drinking water from local streams and water sheds with no violations in 117 years.
They’re mailing out the annual water quality and consumer confidence reports to customers this week.
"The Water Works like the other members of that group are trying to go above and beyond and trying to improve the water quality that we produce every day,” said Vic Burchfield,Columbus Water Works’ senior vice president. “And we're proud of that because it shows that were doing a good job.”
Columbus Water Works reports it is in compliance with all state and federal guidelines for drinking water.
