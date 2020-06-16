Dale County EMA Director will keep job after Facebook posts

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Emergency Management Director Kurt McDaniel will keep his job despite controversial posts made to his Facebook page.
Instead of terminating him, the Dale County Commission Tuesday suspended McDaniel for ten days without pay.
“We’re not happy but we’re satisfied,” said attorney John White, who represents McDaniel.
The Facebook posts came in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and subsequent riots.
“I hope all the looters are stealing condoms, so we don't have another generation of idiots,” one of them said.
Another, “Hope they (rioters) don't burn down any welfare offices,” while a third, displaying a crop duster photo, is captioned “Riot control, fill these (planes) with pepper spray.”
McDaniel declined to comment, as did commissioners.
