Harris County School District’s nutrition program receives $1,000 donation

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District’s School Nutrition Program received a donation that benefits the school’s students on Friday, June 12.
State Farm Agent Becky Goldsmith presented Shelia Baker, who is the assistant superintendent of support services, a check in the amount of $1,000.
Baker was recently nominated and selected as a WTVM Hometown Hero for her expeditious efforts and leadership in creating a program to feed children while schools were closed because of coronavirus.
“I chose to contribute the State Farm Good Neighbor Citizen Grant to the School Nutrition Program when I saw Shelia Baker on a local news station telling about the program," said Goldsmith.
During the closure from March 16 to May 18, the program provided over 100,000 meals. As of June 13, the June Seamless Summer Feeding program has served 14,472 meals.
“I believe in paying it forward so I am also hoping others in the community will see this and hopefully, if able, will contribute as well,” said Goldsmith. “It takes all of us coming together and pitching in to help our neighbors in need.”
The District serves approximately 5,700 students at the district’s eight locations and the Head Start program.
