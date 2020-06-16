Horne ready to climb the Braves’ ladder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State’s Bryson Horne grew up a big Braves fan.
“I wore number 10 because my favorite player is Chipper Jones," Horne said.
Now he’s on his way to Atlanta’s farm system. Horne went undrafted last week, but the first baseman signed a contract this week to play for the Braves’ minor league teams.
“After a short season talking with the Braves and I felt really invested with the Braves and ultimately kind of felt like the decision was to go with the Braves," said Horne.
Horne’s one season with CSU was shortened because of COVID-19, but he did well in his unfortunately short stint with the Cougars battingh .425 with six home runs and 28 RBI in 21 games. He said learned a lot from the CSU coaches this year.
"They gave me a lot of great advice this past year and I wouldn't trade this past year for nothing. I thoroughly enjoyed being there and that's what made this decision so tough. I'd go back there if I could."
For now the major league baseball season is on hold, but Horne continues to work for the day he has to report to the field.
"I'm just going to try to stay ready and whenever we're ready to get back going I'll be ready."
And as a kid from a small town now on his way to playing professional baseball, he had some advice for other players with pro ambitions out there.
“It can happen to anyone," said Horne. "If kids out there dream of playing professionally one day, you’ll have the opportunity. You’ve just got to keep working.”
