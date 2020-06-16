LaGrange police investigate shots fired on Barry Ave.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after shots were fired into a home on Barry Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to Barry Avenue at approximately 12:27 a.m. on June 16.
Police met with a mother who was inside the residence with her with children. She says an unknown suspect fired a weapon into the residence several times from the roadway outside the home.
One bullet struck the residence, lodging in the wooden frame of a front window of the home.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
The Criminal Investigations Section responded and initiated an investigation.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.
