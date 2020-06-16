Lee, Chambers counties see daily increase in COVID-19 cases

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Just a few weeks shy of the Fourth of July and its celebrations and activities, East Alabama is seeing an uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Lee and Chambers counties.
“So, what we’ve seen over the past week is there has been an increase in the number of positives per day on average,” said Dr. Michael Roberts, the chief of staff at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC).
For example, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, on June 3, there were four new confirmed cases. June 12, there were 21.
And while the number of hospitalizations has remained pretty steady, EAMC officials are seeing a trend in these new cases.
“It has primarily been younger patients,” Roberts said.
The medical director at the Auburn University Medical Clinic, Dr. Fred Kam, said 24 students tested positive for the virus last week.
EAMC officials said they can’t pin down precisely where these cases throughout the community are coming from, but they do have a pretty good idea: events and places like parties, bars, and restaurants and weekends at the lake or beach.
“The places that are going to put people at higher risk for contracting COVID-19 are places where a lot of people are in close proximity, where they’re not able to observe social distancing,” Roberts said.
Roberts said these numbers are a good reminder that we can’t let our guard down, that we have to keep social distancing, washing our hands, and wearing our masks.
“We all have a level of fatigue,” Roberts said. “But we are not as a community, or a state, or a country where we can really stop doing those things.”
One takeaway hospital officials really stress:is wearing masks. Roberts said recent data shows wearing face coverings could be the most critical factor in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Officials also shared calls to the hospital’s hotline have increased in the past week and testing volumes are moderately on the rise.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.