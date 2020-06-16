$3.4M water project underway in Valley, Ala.

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A $3.4 million water project is underway in East Alabama.
The mayor of Valley said not only will the project help with water pressure and volume for citizens, it will also help bring more companies and jobs to the area.
The City of Valley is building a new water tank off Fairview Bypass and a new pump station on 55th Street. The city is also laying new water lines around the industrial park. According to the mayor, once these projects are complete, the city will be able to accommodate more businesses and industries interested in moving to Valley.
“It will increase the water pressure and the volume and will allow us to locate more business within the industrial park,” said Mayor Leonard Riley. “It will mean more businesses, more jobs, more industries. It will be nice when they're complete.”
The project is expected to be finished in October. Riley said the water tower will be painted off white with the city’s logo and the words “City of Valley” painted on it.
