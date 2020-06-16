MercyMed of Columbus offering free mobile COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - MercyMed of Columbus is providing free COVID-19 testing at different sites once a week for eight weeks.
Tuesday, the clinic provided testing at Mount Pilgrim Church on Old Cusseta Road in Columbus. Several people were lined up outside the church before testing began.
Representatives said they just want to do their part in helping slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We know the numbers have gone up and we encourage people to get tested,” said Billy Holbrook, chief development officer at MercyMed. “There are more and more places in town to get tested. Our healthcare friends are doing a good job of making testing more and more available, for example, Valley Healthcare and the health department. We wanted to add one more option, because we feel that the numbers are going up and we wanted to do our part to slower the spread as much as we can.”
Holbrook said results from Tuesday’s mobile testing will be available Thursday. Last week, MercyMed tested 60 people at the Highland Community Church where 10 percent of the people tested positive for the virus.
The medical clinic said it will also test the homeless community once a month at SafeHouse and offer supportive care via telemed for COVID-19 patients.
