Protesters gather outside Troup County Jail over COVID-19 concerns

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Protesters gathered outside the Troup County Jail Tuesday night.
The protesters were family members of inmates who are incarcerated inside the facility. They voiced their concerns about a possible COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.
The department of public health was also on the scene answering questions about when inmates will be tested and how those infected are being kept isolated from the general population.
