Protesters gather outside Troup County Jail over COVID-19 concerns

Protesters gather outside Troup County Jail over COVID-19 concerns
Protesters gather outside Troup County Jail over COVID-19 concerns (Source: April Ross Show)
By Olivia Gunn | June 16, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 11:57 PM

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Protesters gathered outside the Troup County Jail Tuesday night.

The protesters were family members of inmates who are incarcerated inside the facility. They voiced their concerns about a possible COVID-19 outbreak at the jail.

The department of public health was also on the scene answering questions about when inmates will be tested and how those infected are being kept isolated from the general population.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.