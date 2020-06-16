Staying Unseasonably Cool -- For Now!

Thursday and Friday feature a slightly better chance for a few showers and storms during the heat of the day (coverage up to 20-30%), and temperatures should be back in the upper 80s (if not nearing 90!) by then, too. The upper-level low finally sees itself out by Father’s Day weekend with more typical summertime temperatures AKA 90s back in the forecast. An approaching front next week could usher in some more hit-or-miss storms Monday through Wednesday, but still too far out to say with much certainty. Stay tuned! In the meantime, the tropics remain quiet overall. Let’s keep it that way!