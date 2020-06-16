Staying Unseasonably Cool -- For Now!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another pleasant morning across the Valley thanks to the unseasonably dry and cool air mass that has settled into east Alabama and west Georgia. Highs today and tomorrow will top out in the mid 80s with mornings comfortable in the low 60s. An upper-level low sitting over the Carolinas will help keep us under the influence of dry air through mid-week, which will keep rain chances confined to just isolated showers at best each afternoon and evening.
Thursday and Friday feature a slightly better chance for a few showers and storms during the heat of the day (coverage up to 20-30%), and temperatures should be back in the upper 80s (if not nearing 90!) by then, too. The upper-level low finally sees itself out by Father’s Day weekend with more typical summertime temperatures AKA 90s back in the forecast. An approaching front next week could usher in some more hit-or-miss storms Monday through Wednesday, but still too far out to say with much certainty. Stay tuned! In the meantime, the tropics remain quiet overall. Let’s keep it that way!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.