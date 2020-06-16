Unusually Cool Night Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A gorgeous night is ahead for the Valley with unusually cool temps, low humidity, and passing clouds. It will feel perfect with lows falling into the upper 50s & lower 60s.
It's back to reality for the rest of the work week, as highs soar from the mid-80s on Wednesday, to mid-90s by the weekend. There will be some relief on Thursday & Friday as a few pop-up storms are possible each afternoon. By this weekend, rain chances fall to near zero, with a lot of hot June sunshine.
Storm chances return next week as another cold front moves into the region. the higher rain chances will knock our highs back to around 90, which is where we're supposed to be this time of the year.
TROPICAL UPDATE: National Hurricane Center is monitoring a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. The first feature is a disturbance located off the southeast US coastline and the other is a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Both of these features have a very low chance of development, but will be monitored. Otherwise, the tropics are quiet.
