Big Warm-Up Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our persistent upper-level low pressure system that has been keeping our weather comfortable the last day or two will finally start to move out in the coming days. This will lead to warmer temperatures as we head into Thursday and Friday with mid to upper 80s - and some low 90s - making a return. With moisture circulating around it, I’ll still mention a 20-30% rain coverage both days, mainly during the afternoon and evening. By the time we head into the weekend, look for rain chances to drop to zero with highs climbing into the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday. I’ll mention a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday of next week (coverage around 30%) with highs staying in the low to mid 90s, and better rain chances returning by the middle part of next week.