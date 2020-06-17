Chambers County Schools announces start date for 2020-2021 school year

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County Schools announced the date classes will begin for the upcoming school year.
Students will return to school August 12, even though the district said it’s possible the date could change.
Teachers will begin preparing their classrooms August 4 for students to return. According to Chambers County Schools superintendent, Dr. Kelli Hodge, the district has been carefully monitoring instructions from a number of health officials regarding how and when they should proceed this fall.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.