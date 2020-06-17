Church hosts ‘truth about racism’ panel discussion in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | June 17, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 11:55 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Leaders in the Chattahoochee Valley came together Wednesday night at a local church to discuss racism.

The two-panel series called Truth About Racism in America was held at Kingdom Community Church of Love. The event touched on policing in the community and the spiritual point of view.

A local pastor said the racial divide in America is nothing new and he believes young people are now coming to together to overcome decades of injustices.

Five people were on the panel and radio host Maria Townsend was the moderator.

