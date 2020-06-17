Columbus graduate awarded Jimmy Rane Scholarship to attend Morehouse College

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus graduate has been awarded a scholarship from a foundation started by Alabama entrepreneur Jimmy Rane.
Josiah Robinson, a graduate of Northside High School, is one of 40 recipients of scholarships from the Jimmy Rane Foundation.
Robinson plans on attending Morehouse College in the fall, where he will major in biology.
“I was so thankful when I received the news,” Robinson said of his scholarship award. “Scholarship money plays a pivotal role in pursuing my secondary education. Morehouse College is a great school, but it is also expensive.”
Robinson plans on going to medical school after graduating from Morehouse with the ultimate goal of becoming an anesthesiologist at Atlanta Children’s Hospital.
The foundation was started by Jimmy Rane, the founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated. Since 2000, 462 college scholarships have been awarded to deserving graduates.
The awardees are typically honored at a banquet that follows a fundraising golf tournament event hosted by Rane. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on social gatherings, those events were not able to take place.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.