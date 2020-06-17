Columbus mayor gives update on COVID-19 response

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the influx of COVID-19 diagnoses in the Chattahoochee Valley, the mayor of Columbus said the city hit a tragic milestone over the weekend---1,000 cases.
According to the West Central Health District, there are 1,078 cases and 29 deaths from the coronavirus in Muscogee County.
Henderson said he knew there were going to be more cases because of more testing and also because people are moving around more freely.
"We also expected an increase in hospitalization rates, that occurred,” said Henderson. “It appears it's plateaued and that's critical because it's not still going up. Bottom line is there's still no vaccine and because there's no vaccine, we have to continue to do the things the CDC is recommending to stop the spread. The crazy thing is the only thing that will stop the spread of the virus is us."
Henderson said the virus is still very transmittable. Another possible reason for the spike is recent protests where some people were not wearing masks.
