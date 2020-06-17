Columbus Museum receives national award of excellence for community project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Museum received a prestigious national award.
The museum was awarded the 2020 Award of Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History.
The Columbus Museum is one of the only two institutions in Georgia to get the award. The museum received the award for its work on the Making Conversation with Warren Williams Homes oral history project.
The 18-month, four phase project included an exhibition at the museum, oral history interviews and resident dinner, art making activities, and genealogy research. It ended with the installation of a sculpture in the Warren Williams community.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.