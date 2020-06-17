Cool and Pleasant Weather Soon Fading Away

The upper-level low that has been positioned over the Carolinas, which has kept our temperatures much cooler than average, will finally begin moving away on Thursday as warmer and more humid air returns in its wake. Thursday morning still looks pleasant and cool in the 60s, but highs will bump back into the upper 80s by the afternoon and 90s look more likely by Friday. Still keeping rain coverage fairly low through the end of the work week (20% coverage of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours), but the weekend looks much drier.