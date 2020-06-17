Cool and Pleasant Weather Soon Fading Away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few degrees shy of record-breaking cold across the Valley for the middle of June as we wake up to temperatures well into the 50s for Wednesday morning. The afternoon hours still look comfortable and dry too with highs only in the low 80s; however, we knew this pattern wouldn’t last forever!
The upper-level low that has been positioned over the Carolinas, which has kept our temperatures much cooler than average, will finally begin moving away on Thursday as warmer and more humid air returns in its wake. Thursday morning still looks pleasant and cool in the 60s, but highs will bump back into the upper 80s by the afternoon and 90s look more likely by Friday. Still keeping rain coverage fairly low through the end of the work week (20% coverage of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours), but the weekend looks much drier.
Unfortunately, the weekend also looks much more summer-like, fitting since the first day of astronomical summer is Saturday! Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s under plenty of high sunshine, but the humidity will be on the rise, too. Another cool front will move toward the Southeast next week; however, it won’t quite make it to the Valley, but we should still manage some hit-or-miss showers or storms for the beginning of the work week with the returning heat and humidity sticking around.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.