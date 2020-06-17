Family members of inmates gather outside Troup County Jail demanding answers on jail conditions

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 has infiltrated the Troup County Jail and the community is coming together to express their anger about the response they have seen from the sheriff’s office.
Earlier today, dozens of family members of those incarcerated at the jail showed up demanding answers from the sheriff’s office on how they plan to handle the outbreak.
From outside, you can hear inmates banging on the walls and windows, shouting, “Free us. Free us. Free us.” Many of them hoping to escape the grip of infection from COVID-19.
“I stay up all night,” says Kieachi Roman, whose son is being housed in the Troup County Jail. “I worry about my son in there because when he calls me, he tells me about the conditions in there.”
Some inmates, however, have not been able to escape catching the virus.
“There’s some pretty sick people in here,” said former inmate Dylan Dutton who was just released after four months in the jail. “It’s a lot of people have it. A lot of people sick. The nurses ain’t seeing everybody like they should, and it’s just a messed up situation right now.
“I am happy that last night they agreed to test the whole jail,” said Nicki Barradas, whose loved one is also being held in the jail.
Many of these same people were outside of the jail on Tuesday night, when Sheriff James Woodruff told them he would meet and listen to their concerns this morning.
“We’re gonna be meeting with the state court judge this morning. Anybody that’s got misdemeanor charges, she’s gonna look at each one of those charges and see if they qualify for a bond or release.”
The sheriff says there have been 38 positive tests out of the 57 inmates tested. In total, the Troup County Jail is holding more than 400 inmates.
