Former Auburn professor goes viral for trick shot

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Dr. Chantel Tremitiere has had a wild 24 hours after her video of a half-court shot at Dick’s Sporting Goods went viral on Twitter.
“A lot of people were shooting half-court shots outside and trick shots, and I said, ‘I’ve never seen anyone do a trick shot in the store,’ and it just blew up. It’s overwhelming. It’s crazy,” she said.
But this isn’t the first time the former Auburn professor and WNBA player has nailed the half-court shot. What started as a way to “trash talk some of the younger generation” has turned into a new identity on social media.
“I shoot the half-court shot a lot, and so I’d done some videos just to have some fun on TikTok and people started calling me ‘Auntie,’ so I changed my name,” she said. “Some young kids started coming after me to shoot with the men’s ball and other places, so I had to come back at them.”
Within 24 hours, the video went viral, gathering more than 700,000 likes and over 170,000 retweets. She now has more than 32,000 Twitter followers, and over 233,000 on TikTok, where you can find most of her content. The viral attention was something Tremitiere says she definitely wasn’t prepared for.
"You know, it was crazy. When I was playing in the WNBA, they did a great job at preparing us for that kind of stardom, or attention I should say, so that was easy when I did that. I wasn't prepared for yesterday," said Tremitiere. "Next thing I know, I had to turn off my phone, I had to turn off my notifications, and it's humbling and overwhelming. But I'll tell you this. More than anything, the biggest thing was when President Obama followed me. That was a big deal for me."
The video has been featured on ESPN, House of Highlights, and even Good Morning America. Now, in a time when the world could use a little happiness, Dr. Tremitiere says she’s happy to help.
"I understand that this is bigger than me, and I love that fact that it is bigger than me," she said. "I just felt like, let's have a little fun. Even if it's for a one minute TikTok or other social media video, that someone can smile and not think about everything else that's going on and being quarantined in their house, or the injustices that are happening out there, that I'm doing my job."
Tremitiere hopes to be featured on the Ellen Show, and says she’ll have a new video ready by the end of the week.
