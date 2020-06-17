Georgia’s second smallest county home to competitive race for sheriff

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Out of Georgia’s 159 counties, Quitman County ranks 158 in population, but the county is home to a highly competitive race for who will take over as sheriff.
After last week’s primary, two Democratic candidates, current Sheriff B.J. Foster and contender Charles Davis, will face off in a run-off election to determine who will appear on the November general election ballot with Republican candidate Robert Garrett.
“I have always been fair and honest to the folks,” said Sheriff Foster, who is looking to earn a third term as the Quitman County sheriff.
“One thing I learned about life, especially in an important position, you can’t please everybody, and I never tried to please everybody. I just always try to do the right thing. That’s always been in my heart what to do...the right thing,” said Sheriff Foster.
Sheriff Foster feels the sheriff’s office is performing optimally, but his opponent disagrees.
“It’s time for a change here in Quitman County,” said Davis.
Davis, a school resource officer, feels the community is under-protected at night.
“You never know what’s going to happen and when it’s going to happen, so you have to be prepared. Like currently, we have one deputy out at night. That’s not good,” reiterated Davis.
Davis says that Sheriff Foster does a poor job of managing funds for the sheriff’s office. He also pledges that, if elected, Quitman County will handle it’s own dispatch, which is currently handled by Clay County on their behalf.
When asked about those claims, Sheriff Foster says the budget has been slashed by the county through the two terms he has been in office. “I’m getting the job done with what I have,” he adds.
Foster and Davis will appear on the ballot during the runoff election on August 11. Republican contender Garrett says he is ready to face whoever becomes the Democratic nominee.
