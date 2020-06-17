Holland Mansion in Phenix catches fire overnight

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A historic mansion in Phenix City was part of a massive fire overnight.
Phenix City fire crews and police responded to the Holland Mansion just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
The home is located at the intersection of 9th Ave. and 20th St.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No injuries were reported.
No one lived in the home at the time of the fire.
