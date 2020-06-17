Hundreds of prank calls from one person clogging 911 lines in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a man who has reportedly been keeping the 911 lines blocked with hundreds of prank calls.
Opelika police began an investigation into the series of calls received by multiple emergency service providers on June 7.
Police say hundreds of calls have been received around the clock are not only tying up critical phone lines, but occupying dispatchers who need to be available for true emergency calls.
The caller reportedly has long, rambling conversations with emergency service providers in Opelika, but also throughout the rest of the nation.
The suspect is believed to be using spoofing apps and programs to conceal his identity and location.
Opelika police have strung together voice recordings from a phone call in an effort to see if anyone recognizes the voice.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect’s voice is asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
