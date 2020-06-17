International students in Lanett unable to return home due to COVID-19

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Almost a dozen international students who attend school in Chambers County are unable to return home to their families because of COVID-19.
Last fall, Henry Hoang traveled halfway around the world from Vietnam to Lanett for Springwood School’s residential international program.
“This is my first year here,” he said. I’ve made lots of friend[s].”
He joined 30 other students from around the world to take classes and learn about life in America.
Originally planning to head back to Vietnam at the end of the school year, Hoang and nine other high-school aged international students in the program can’t do that. Between travel restrictions and flight issues due to COVID-19, these 10 students are stuck.
“We were able to let some of the students go home when flights opened up,” said Ann Hixon, the director of the school’s international program. “This for this group that hasn’t happened yet.”
Several of the students said staying longer than expected has been difficult.
“[I’m] a little nervous because I haven’t been away from my family for so long like this,” one student shared.
“I feel very sad,” Hoang said. “I understand in here, I have lots of friends, but I have lots of work to do in Vietnam. And I miss my parents.”
The school said they’re trying to take advantage of the students’ extra time in America-- teaching them tennis and golf and visiting state parks.
“During this whole COVID time, it’s hard to make sure your time is utilized right and make sure you’re staying mentally and physically healthy,” said a volunteer with the school and former alumni. “I think this is a great way to do it.”
Students shared they’re trying to stay positive and take it day by day.
“Gradually, I just get used to it, and everything just get[s] better,” a student said.
In the meantime, school officials said they’re hoping to be these students’ home away from home.
“We run the international school like a family,” Hixon said. “We have tried to provide that atmosphere for them.”
