$15K reward offered for information in 2017 murder of Columbus teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in a 2017 murder in Columbus.
A new billboard near the intersection of River Road and Manchester Expressway above Rusty’s Floor Covering shows 17-year-old Destiny Nelson. She was murdered in her Bull Creek apartment home in January 2017.
Rusty Abernathy donated the billboard space to help law enforcement crack this case. Abernathy’s father was murdered in the 90s.
“If we can find this person who did this and give the family some relief, that’s what I’m trying to do because I know how hard it is going through not knowing what happened,” said Abernathy. “For like four weeks, I went through that, but I was lucky. I went through that. I want people to find out about it, look at the sign, and make a call. Do the right thing.”
Abernathy said if someone come forward, he will also give them a reward in the tune of $5,000.
