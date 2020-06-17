Kinetic Credit Union awards annual college scholarships to two local high school graduates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kinetic Credit Union awarded the Ronald J. Mahoney Kinetic scholarships to two local rising college students on Wednesday, June 17.
The two recipients are Justin Hopf who graduated from Brookstone School and Lauren Lloyd who graduated from Columbus High School.
Hopf will attend Georgia Institute of Technology with a major in computer science. Lloyd plans to attend Duke University with a major in psychology and global health.
“Both Lauren and Justin share this passion through their extensive work in the community,” said Mark Littleton, President and CEO. “Besides being outstanding students, they are wonderful examples of being well-rounded and will no doubt be community leaders in the future.”
Both students received a scholarship for $2,500.
The winners were chosen for demonstrating their commitment to excellence and service in academic studies and community involvement.
