U.S. Marine dies after airborne training accident at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A U.S. Marine undergoing training at Fort Benning has passed away following an accident.
The Marine Forces Special Operations Command says a Marine Raider died while taking part in airborne training at Fort Benning on June 16.
They say that a critical skills operator, who was assigned to the Marine Raider Training Center, was participating in the U.S. Army’s Basic Airborne Course when they suffered critical injuries.
The identity of the Marine has not been released pending family notification.
An investigation into the death is underway at this time.
