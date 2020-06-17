Muscogee Co. continues to see increase in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest numbers from the West Central Department of Public Health show nearly 200 new coronavirus cases reported in the last week.
According to Pamela Kirkland, the director of communications for the local department of public health, a lot of those new numbers are coming from Muscogee County.
“On June 10th, we had 904 cases reported and today, the number is 1,078,” Kirkland said. “So, that’s an increase of 174 cases in one week.”
The rise in COVID-19 cases comes on the heels of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp lifting a number of restrictions, allowing large groups of people to gather once again at entertainment venues, restaurants, and bars.
Statewide, the number of deaths passed 2,500 Tuesday, and the state continues to average about 30 deaths a day. Kirkland said it’s hard to pinpoint the reason behind the rise, but it could have a lot to do with the lack of following social distancing and safety regulations.
“When I go out, I see a lot of people who are not social distancing and not wearing masks,” said Kirkland. “And I can’t help but to think that has something to do with it,” Kirkland said.
Within the last two weeks, Kirkland said COVID-19 cases have shot up by significant amounts. Whereas before, numbers indicated a downward spiral.
“We did have some days where we saw 50 plus cases in just one day,” Kirkland said.
As more restrictions are lifted across Georgia, health officials are urging people to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.
“We are not out of the woods yet, we still have got a long way to go,” Kirkland said. “We have to be patient and we have to be mindful of the guidelines so we can utilize those to keep everyone safe.”
The Columbus Department of Public Health on 11th Avenue is continuing its efforts of COVID-19 testing this weekend and even offering online registration so people can skip the wait time and stay on top of the pandemic as the state continues to reopen.
