Muscogee County Sheriff candidates talk law enforcement’s use of force

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As law enforcement ‘use of force’ calls are making headlines across the nation, Muscogee County Sheriff candidates said there are policies in place on when officers can use force.
“We have what’s called a force continuum it’s a pyramid,” Mark LaJoye said.
“If you have someone who’s using force on you, you can go up one step with them,” Marshal Greg Countryman said.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said there are ideas being tossed around to help improve local law enforcement agencies. One shared idea is uniting the community with men and woman wearing the badge.
“Part of the answer, I’m not saying the whole answer, part of the answer is getting the community and police together and let them talk and share about some of the things they feel about different events when they come into contact with one another,” Henderson said.
While officer-involved use of force cases make national headlines, Henderson said less than 0.027 percent of 911 calls locally involve force.
“From a shear numbers perspective, our police department does a pretty good job, as does the sheriff’s department and marshal’s department of looking for ways to deescalate,” Henderson said.
Although the numbers are low, Henderson said there is always room for improvement. According to Countryman, agencies need to revert back to community policing.
“A lot of this is based on the law enforcement’s relationship with the community. It’s not there,” Countryman said.
Countryman’s political opponent and former Columbus police officer, LaJoye said reforms are coming and he hopes money is dedicated to more training. But use of force policy is already pretty straightforward.
“The suspect really dictates the escalation of force that the officer, according to the law, can go one step above the escalation of whatever the suspect force that he’s using against you,” said LaJoye.
Countryman and LaJoye, although in different political parties, agree that unity requires a mutual effort.
