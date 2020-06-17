Opelika appearing in HBO special featuring man who swindled millions from investors

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The HBO network is in Opelika this week as part of a documentary on con men.
According to Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, part of HBO’s special will include a segment on Kyle Sandler, the man who opened up a businesses incubator in downtown Opelika called the Round House.
Authorities said Sandler eventually went on to swindle over $1.9 million out of more than 50 investors. Fuller said he hopes the community will be portrayed in the correct manner in the documentary and he’s happy to welcome the film crews to town.
“I told HBO bring hundreds of people here, stay in our hotels, and our bed and breakfasts. Spend money downtown and Tiger Town and bring a big budget with you,” said Fuller.
Fuller said the film crew has been filming in locations throughout town, including Courthouse Square, Bulldog Stadium, and 9th Street.
