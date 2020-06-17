Opelika community celebrating Juneteenth with peaceful march

By Olivia Gunn | June 17, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 10:58 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Council approved a peaceful Juneteenth march downtown Friday, June 19.

According to Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, the community has organized march and peaceful rally to celebrate and honor Juneteenth every year for the past several years.

Friday’s march will begin at 5:30 p.m. CST and is hosted by Representative Jeremy Gray, Councilwoman Tiffany Gipson-Pitts, and community activist Janataka Holmes. Fuller shared it’s important the community is ale to hold an event like this.

All participants are encouraged to wear masks and PPE, and practice social distancing.

