Opelika Police Department shares its policies on use of force

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department shared new details about its policies, training methods, and goals.
According to Captain Shane Healey, the police department works diligently to ensure diversity on the force so that the department reflects the community it serves.
Healey said choke holds and neck restraints have been prohibited for years and anytime any force is used by an officer, three to four people within the department review the incident immediately. He said the police department does not tolerate excessive force and is always looking for ways to better serve the community.
“We know we can always get better,” Healey said. We’re not happy with the status quo. We know what is acceptable today may not be acceptable tomorrow. We don’t want to obtain one standard and then hey, we’re good. We want to continue trying to stay at the forefront of what’s expected.”
Healey said it takes six to nine months of training to become an officer with the Opelika Police Department with training both locally and at the state level.
