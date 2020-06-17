Warriors hard at work with big plans for 2020

SEALE, Ala. (WTVM) - Most area prep football programs haven’t just greeted the re-opening of on-campus workouts with open arms, they’ve pretty much attacked it with everything they have. That’s certainly the deal down in Seale. The Russell County Warriors are in their second week of work – and hard at work is a good way of phrasing it. Head coach Mark Rose is thrilled with the way things have gone since the return of football workouts to campus.