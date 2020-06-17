Warriors hard at work with big plans for 2020

SEALE, Ala. (WTVM) - Most area prep football programs haven’t just greeted the re-opening of on-campus workouts with open arms, they’ve pretty much attacked it with everything they have. That’s certainly the deal down in Seale. The Russell County Warriors are in their second week of work – and hard at work is a good way of phrasing it. Head coach Mark Rose is thrilled with the way things have gone since the return of football workouts to campus.
“It was an awesome week last week,” Rose said. “We had 70 or more out here and they were eager, ready to go. These Russell County kids have been sold short. I’ve never had any hungrier, harder-working kids. They’ve bought in, we’ve got a great staff, we’re excited about working them. They believe in us and I’m really proud of how they worked on the off time.”
The enthusiasm stems from the progress made in 2019. The previous five seasons, the Warriors won a grand total of six games. Rose came to town and worked on changing the culture.
“Our guys competed really hard,” said Rose. “Everybody kept in there fighting. We got three wins and won the last one, and had four or five more that we were in until the last play. Our guys really competed hard, finished the season hard and we have a lot of starters back, so we’re excited about it.”
There’s still plenty of time for Rose’s squad to do the work and progress further and get pumped up for 2020. The Warriors open the season at Smiths Station on August 21.
