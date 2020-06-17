Water outage, lane closures on Drake Ave. in Auburn planned for June 18

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Water Works Board will install a new main line valve on Drake Avenue on Thursday morning, June 18.
The work will be done near the intersection of Drake Ave. and Sanders Street from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The westbound lane of Drake Ave. will be closed during this time and some homes in the area will be without water. Affected customers will receive a hang tag on their door notifying them of the work.
Once water is restored, lines will be flushed to remove any discolored water and air from the system.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.
