Anonymous email leads to Eufaula City Schools employee being placed on leave

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An employee with Eufaula City Schools is on administrative while an investigation is being conducted into their conduct.
On Monday, June 15, Superintendent Joey Brannan, assistant superintendent and other members of the school board received an anonymous making allegations against an employee.
After reviewing the allegations in the email, a meeting was held between the employee and the superintendent on Monday afternoon and was then placed on administrative leave with pay, according to a release.
The identity of the employee has not been released. News Leader 9 is working on learning more on the employee and the allegations made against them.
The next Eufaula City Schools board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14.
This is a developing story. Keep with us for the latest details on air and online.
