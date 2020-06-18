Better late than never as Panthers prep for upcoming season

“I’ve been doing this 30 years,” said Glisson. “This is my 31st year and, guess what, we’ve had to find new ways to do things. That’s only going to make us better. There’s alternate ways to do things and it is what it is. You can get some conditioning done. You can do some strength training. We’re teaching some plays, we’re doing some drills, but again, it’s careful, with masks on or it’s half-speed. We’re trying to do it the way we’ve been, given the rules. We’ve got all get through it together, and we will, we will. We’ll get through it. This will pass like everything else and we’ll be better for it in the long run.”